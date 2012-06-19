FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Torness 2 reactor maintenance extended
June 19, 2012 / 10:37 AM / 5 years ago

UK Torness 2 reactor maintenance extended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - EDF Energy will extend maintenance at its 640 megawatt Torness 2 nuclear reactor in Scotland after discovering an equipment fault during a routine inspection, it said on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman said the plant would remain offline past its initial restart date of early July, but declined to specify for how long.

Inspection teams discovered a faulty standpipe, a component at the top of the reactor, after the plant went offline in May for its three-yearly maintenance outage, EDF said.

“We will need to remediate this before returning the unit to service,” it said in a statement.

Britain’s biggest nuclear power plant operator has informed and is working with Britain’s Office for Nuclear Regulation in fixing the problem, it said.

A similar issue previously occurred at Heysham 2 reactor, and the company will be using that experience to inform procedures at Torness.

