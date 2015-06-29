Britain, Canada to strengthen cooperation on nuclear energy

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Britain and Canada signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to strengthen ties between the two countries’ nuclear energy industries.

The MoU was signed in London by Canada’s High Commissioner Gordon Campbell and Lee McDonough, director of the Office of Nuclear Development for the UK Department of Climate Change.

It is aimed at enhancing cooperation on uranium supply; reactor design, construction, operation and decommissioning; alternative and advanced fuel cycle design; research and development and workforce skills.

Canadian reactor maker Candu Energy and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy Canada are exploring solutions for the reuse of Britain’s civil plutonium and recovered uranium stockpiles in its heavy-water reactors. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter)