FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BAE Systems wins 328 mln stg nuclear sub design deal
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 10:25 AM / 5 years ago

BAE Systems wins 328 mln stg nuclear sub design deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s defence ministry on Tuesday said it had awarded a 328 million pounds ($518.32 million) contract to design the next generation of its nuclear-armed Successor submarines to British defence group BAE Systems.

Babcock International has been awarded a 15 million pound contract to design parts of the in-service support, while Rolls-Royce has been awarded a 4 million pound deal for the integration of the reactor design.

Britain’s defence ministry said the deals would sustain or create 1,900 jobs at sites across the UK and that engineers at the companies would work with the MoD on the design of the submarines which will use a new nuclear propulsion system.

The first Successor submarine is due to be delivered in 2028, replacing the Vanguard Class submarines which currently carry the UK’s nuclear deterrent - Trident.

Britain is committed to renewing Trident submarines at a cost of around 20 billion pounds.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.