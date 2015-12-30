FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain shuts its oldest nuclear reactor
December 30, 2015

Britain shuts its oldest nuclear reactor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Britain closed its oldest nuclear reactor, Wylfa 1, after nearly 45 years of operation on Wednesday, operator Magnox Ltd said.

“Wylfa Nuclear Power Station closed down, marking the conclusion of Magnox reactor generation in the UK,” it said in a statement.

The nuclear reactor in Wales was scheduled to shut down at the end of September 2014, but operations were extended until this week.

The 490-megawatt nuclear reactor started operating in 1971 next to its twin Wylfa 2 reactor which was permanently shut down in April 2012.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
