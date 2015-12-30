Britain shuts its oldest nuclear reactor

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Britain closed its oldest nuclear reactor, Wylfa 1, after nearly 45 years of operation on Wednesday, operator Magnox Ltd said.

“Wylfa Nuclear Power Station closed down, marking the conclusion of Magnox reactor generation in the UK,” it said in a statement.

The nuclear reactor in Wales was scheduled to shut down at the end of September 2014, but operations were extended until this week.

The 490-megawatt nuclear reactor started operating in 1971 next to its twin Wylfa 2 reactor which was permanently shut down in April 2012.