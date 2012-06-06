FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK reactor resumed output at weekend-data
June 6, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-UK reactor resumed output at weekend-data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - EDF Energy, the UK’s biggest nuclear power producer, reconnected its 550 megawatt (MW) Dungeness B22 reactor to the grid on Sunday, it said during the extended British holiday weekend on Tuesday.

“Reactor 22 was synchronised to the National Grid at 23.30 hours on Sunday June 3, following completion of its statutory and refuelling outage,” a spokesman said.

The reactor was due to restart operations on June 2 after completing a statutory outage period that commenced on Aug. 5 last year.

