UPDATE 1-UK Sizewell nuclear unit turbines resume output

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - EDF Energy’s Sizewell B nuclear plant resumed producing electricity from Turbine 1 and 2 on Tuesday, the operator said, after the reactor which feeds two turbines at the plant shut down for maintenance work on Sunday.

“Turbine 2 was resynchronised to the national grid at (1043 GMT) this morning (Tuesday, 15 May). This follows Turbine 1, which was resynchronised to the national grid at (1108 GMT) this morning (Tuesday, 15 May),” EDF said.

The 600-megawatt (MW) unit 1 was producing at full capacity while unit 2 provided 133 MW shortly after restarting, data from National Grid showed.

“Sizewell B power station will increase output in line with normal operating practice and will soon be supplying electricity to meet the needs of 2 million homes following successful offline maintenance that commenced on Sunday, 13 May,” EDF said.

Both units had been expected to restart on Tuesday following maintenance on a reactor coolant pump.