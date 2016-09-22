Hinkley Point a boost to UK steel, but not a game changer

* Experts say project will need at least 1 mln tonnes of steel

* Steel needs will be spread over nearly a decade

* UK firms will not supply all of the steel needed

* North European steel prices: tmsnrt.rs/2cK6HGN

* UK economic output by industry: tmsnrt.rs/2d4tTz8

* tmsnrt.rs/2d922tx

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - UK steelmakers will likely get lucrative deals to supply the 18 billion pound ($23.5 billion) nuclear power plant at Hinkley Point, not enough though to secure the future of Britain's troubled steel sector, industry experts say.

UK steel firms are slowly emerging from a crisis that has seen some 5,000 jobs, or a fifth of the workforce, axed since last October, thanks primarily to rising steel prices and a falling pound making exports more competitive. .HRC-NED=SI.

Britain approved the controversial, China-backed Hinkley Point project last Thursday, firing optimism its construction will also help arrest the steel sector's decline.

But to ensure its ultimate survival, the industry needs more infrastructure projects that use British steel, lower energy costs and crucially, more measures to prevent dumped or subsidised steel from the likes of China from entering the country.

"It's good (news) ... but I don't think a Hinkley Point can sustain British steelmaking for the next decade," Ben Orhan, senior economist at consultants His, said.

EDF, the French utility that will build Hinkley Point C in southwest England, has said more than 60 percent of the project's construction spend will go to British companies.

Wales-based Express Reinforcements was named preferred bidder to supply Hinkley Point with 200,000 tonnes of reinforcing steel, which it will source from Celsa Steel UK.

This is 25 times more steel than was used in London's Olympic Stadium and is worth some $84 million .RCB-NED=SI, according to Reuters calculations.

EDF declined to comment on Hinkley Point's total steel needs, but even if, as some experts expect, the project will require at least a million tonnes of steel, this will be spread over nearly a decade.

That is a fraction of the 10.8 million tonnes of steel produced last year in the UK, according to the World Steel Association.

TRADE DEFENCES

EDF also declined to comment on whether Chinese steelmakers will supply the project, though some worry this might be the case given Hinkley Point is backed by $8 billion worth of Chinese funding.

The European Union has ramped up trade defences in steel over the past couple of years. It currently has 37 anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures in place for steel products, 15 of them concerning China.

Since April, UK government rules mandate that all public sector projects must consider the social and environmental impact of the steel they source, and cannot just opt for the most cost-effective bidder.

"This is the first major project announced since the (government) procurement rules changed. As such it is the first test for government," Gareth Stace, head of industry group UK Steel, said.

The UK government was not immediately available to comment on how it will enforce its rules as regards Hinkley Point.

EDF has said the largest forgings, used in the nuclear reactors, will be procured overseas as UK steelmakers do not produce them.

An industry source said French engineering group Areva and a Japanese firm will supply the forgings. EDF has a controlling stake in Areva NP, the group's reactor business.

Areva was not immediately available to comment.

Tata Steel UK, Britain's largest steelmaker, said it has the capacity to supply much of the high-quality steel required for Hinkley Point.

"We hope the wider value of using local supply for projects like this is fully taken into account," a Tata spokesman said.

The UK's Liberty House Group said it will look to supply products like plates for Hinkley, while British Steel, owned by Greybull Capital, makes construction steel 'sections' and is expected to bid. It was not immediately available to comment.

EDF estimates it will need 600,000 embedment plates and about 50,000 tonnes of structural sections.

"Whenever something big comes up people get excited but we need a multitude of infrastructure projects," a UK-based steel industry source said. "No one project is ever going to solve an industry's problem." ($1 = 0.7651 pounds)