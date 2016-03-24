FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK lawmakers seek assurances on plan B for Hinkley C nuclear plant
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 24, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

UK lawmakers seek assurances on plan B for Hinkley C nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - A British parliamentary committee has asked the country’s energy minister to outline any contingency plans and potential costs if the Hinkley Point C nuclear project collapses.

The 18 billion pound ($25.5 billion) project was announced in October 2013 and the plant is seen as vital to securing British electricity supply, but a final investment decision has been delayed while developer EDF seeks partners and financing.

“Given the uncertain timetable I would like to know what contingency plans you have in place in case Hinkley Point C does not materialise ... what the costs would be to the UK,” the Energy and Climate Change Committee said in a letter to energy minister Amber Rudd.

The letter comes a day after the lawmakers took evidence from industry experts and Vincent de Rivaz, CEO of EDF’s British arm EDF Energy. De Rivaz said that the project will go ahead but would not confirm a timescale for an investment decision.

Questioned by Reuters on whether a plan B is in place, a spokeswoman for the Department for Energy and Climate Change said only that the Hinkley Point project is progressing well.

The French government last week said it was ready to provide the financial backing EDF needs to go ahead with the project but has yet to set out what form this support will take.

The project is part of British energy plans to replace ageing power plants and meet emission-reduction targets.

Hinkley Point C is forecast to supply about 7 percent of Britain’s electricity generation and could create more than 25,000 jobs during the construction phase, the government has said.

Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.