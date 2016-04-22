FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says Britons should visit U.S. states despite LGBT laws
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
April 22, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Obama says Britons should visit U.S. states despite LGBT laws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Fridays laws recently passed in two U.S. states seen as restricting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights are wrong, and sought to assure Britons that they would be received warmly if they visited the states.

“The people of North Carolina and Mississippi are wonderful people, they are hospitable people. ... And you are wrong, you should come and enjoy yourselves,” Obama said at a news conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron when asked about a travel warning issued by the British Foreign Office to LGBT travellers.

“I also think that the laws that are passed there are wrong and should be overturned,” Obama said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Washington Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.