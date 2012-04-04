UK watchdog investigates E.ON over sales tactics

* E.ON is fifth UK supplier under investigation

* EDF Energy investigation closed after 4.5 mln agreement

* Investigations into three other suppliers continue

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s energy regulator Ofgem has started investigating whether electricity and gas supplier E.ON has used inappropriate sales tactics in its telephone and face-to-face marketing, the watchdog said on Wednesday.

E.ON is the fifth of Britain’s ‘Big Six’ energy suppliers to be investigated for breaching fair marketing rules, with only Centrica’s British Gas retailer left untouched.

The other Big Six suppliers are: RWE npower, EDF Energy, SSE and Scottish Power.

“The investigation is being launched following information which has come to Ofgem’s attention regarding E.ON’s marketing activities,” the watchdog said.

At least three of the six big suppliers, EDF Energy, Centrica and SSE, have stopped doorstep sales, after a consumer body called for an end to the practice, which many energy users see as aggressive.

Ofgem last month closed its investigation of EDF Energy after the utility agreed to pay 4.5 million pounds in benefit of UK energy customers and to change some of its sales tactics, the first time such an agreement has been made, Ofgem said.

Most of the sum, 3.5 million pounds, will help EDF Energy’s customers at risk of fuel poverty to reduce energy bills, while one million pounds will go to Britain’s Citizens Advice Bureau, supporting a campaign to encourage customers to switch energy supplier.

Investigations into sales activities at RWE npower, SSE and Scottish Power are ongoing, Ofgem said, without specifying when the process will conclude.

The regulator has the power to fine companies up to 10 percent of annual turnover.