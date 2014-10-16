FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ofgem short lists five new UK interconnector projects
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 16, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ofgem short lists five new UK interconnector projects

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Ofgem to assess project impact, value for money
    * Projects could improve UK energy supply security

 (Adds details, table of projects)
    By Nina Chestney
    LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem said on
Thursday it had short-listed five new electricity interconnector projects which
could be built in Britain in the next five years.
    Interconnectors are transmission cables that allow electricity to flow from
one country to another. Ofgem said it will now assess the impact of the five
short-listed projects, decide whether they are likely to be in the interests of
British consumers and deliver value for money.
    If approved by Ofgem, the proposed new interconnectors would connect
Britain's electricity network to France, Ireland, Norway and Denmark and improve
security of energy supply. Work on some of the projects could start as early as
2016, Ofgem added.
    Details about the five projects are below.
    Ofgem has already assessed two other projects: ElecLink, a 1 gigawatt (GW)
electricity interconnector to France; and Nemo, a 1 GW electricity
interconnector to Belgium.
    These seven schemes could lead to investment of up to 6 billion pounds
($9.60 billion) and provide up to 7.5 GW of additional electricity capacity,
according to Ofgem.
    Britain is facing an electricity supply squeeze due to the moth balling of
unprofitable gas-fired power plants and the closure of ageing coal-fired units.
It currently also has over half of its total nuclear capacity offline.
 
    Britain has an installed power capacity of around 75 gigawatts (GW), down
from more than 90 GW in 2010, reflecting the retirement of power stations.
 
    The country was a net importer of electricity last year, government figures
show, meeting 4 percent of demand by importing power through cables linked to
continental Europe.
    
 PROJECT NAME    DEVELOPER            CONNECTION DATE   CONNECTION LOCATION
 FAB             FAB Link (and RTE)   Dec. 1, 2020      Exeter and France
 Greenlink       Element Power        TBC               Pembroke and Ireland
 IFA2            National Grid        Oct. 31, 2019     Chilling and France
                 Interconnector                         
                 Holdings (and RTE)                     
 NSN             NGIH (and Statnett)  Oct. 1, 2019      Blyth and Norway
 Viking Link     NGIH (and            Oct. 31, 2020     Bicker Fen and
                 Energienet.dk)                         Denmark
 
    
    
(1 US dollar = 0.6252 British pound)

 (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
