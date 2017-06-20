LONDON, June 20 Britain's energy regulator Ofgem
said on Tuesday it will reduce subsidies to some small-scale
power producers that provide back-up during peak demand, a move
it previously said would cut household electricity bills by
about 20 pounds a year.
Consumer electricity prices are under scrutiny in Britain
after some of the big six providers, including Innogy-owned
Npower and Iberdrola's Scottish Power,
announced price rises this year.
In a March consultation document, Ofgem said reducing
payments under its proposal would cut household bills because
the cost of the subsidies is included in overall network fees
charged to power companies, which they pass on to consumers.
Overall, the subsidies cost customers around 370 million
pounds ($471 million) last year.
Under the changes, power generators with less than 100
megawatts (MW) of capacity embedded into local power grids would
see payments they receive for providing electricity during peak
demand reduced drastically to between 3 and 7 pounds per
kilowatt (kW) from about 47 pounds/kW.
The changes would be introduced over three years from 2018.
Large power producers have said that the subsidies are too
generous and distort the market.
So-called embedded generators have grown rapidly over the
past few years thanks to rules that let them avoid the costs of
using and maintaining the national transmission network.
"Ofgem's view is that the level of the payment is
distorting the wholesale and capacity markets and if no action
is taken the distortion will increase," it said.
That payment was forecast to increase over the next four
years to 70 pounds/kW.
($1 = 0.7849 pounds)
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Alexander Smith)