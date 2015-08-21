FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Ofgem awards licence to West of Duddon Sands Transmission
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 21, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's Ofgem awards licence to West of Duddon Sands Transmission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The consortium West of Duddon Sands (WoDS) Transmission has been awarded a licence to own and operate the transmission link to the UK’s WoDS offshore wind farm, Britain’s energy regulator Ofgem said on Friday.

The West of Duddon Sands 389-megawatt wind farm is located about 15 miles (24 km) off Wallney Island, Cumbria, in the Irish Sea.

Macquarie Corporate Holdings and 3i Infrastructure have equal stakes in WoDS Transmission after DONG Energy IPO-DONG.CO and ScottishPower Renewables sold the transmission assets. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.