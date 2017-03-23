(Adds details of companies which were awarded licences)
LONDON, March 23 Britain has awarded 25 licences
for oil and gas exploration in previously untapped waters and
announced a new licensing round for mature areas to be held in
late May or June, the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) said on
Thursday.
Seventeen companies received exploration licences in a
tender that closed in October. The tender attracted the lowest
interest in 14 years as appetite for finding new oil in the
North Sea has waned because of high costs and weak oil prices.
In a bid to boost interest the OGA had cut rental fees by up
to 90 percent.
Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and Statoil,
mainly in partnership with BP, received most licences. In
a sign of the North Sea's changing ownership structure, many
newcomers, including Chrysaor and Simwell Resources, were also
successful, documents published late on Thursday showed.
The upcoming licensing round for mature areas will be the
"most significant" in decades, the OGA said, because companies
will be able to bid for licences relinquished since the previous
tender for the area in 2014. It will be the 30th licensing round
offering acreage in those areas and other mature parts of the
basin.
Despite being an old basin, Britain's North Sea is estimated
to have billions of barrels of oil left for extraction, worth
around 200 billion pounds ($250 billion) for British government
coffers.
However, drilling activity in Britain's North Sea has been
at a record low for two years as companies focus on other
assets. This year, Britain's oil lobby group expects 16
exploration wells to be drilled, up from 14 last year.
Analysts at Wood Mackenzie expect exploration costs to fall
another 10 percent this year because of the oversupply of
equipment, which could help make exploration work more economic.
($1 = 0.8016 pounds)
