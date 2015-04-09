FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil find near Gatwick airport much larger than thought -operator
April 9, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Oil find near Gatwick airport much larger than thought -operator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - A small oil find near London’s Gatwick airport contains much more oil than first estimated, an independent report commissioned by the field’s developers said on Thursday.

London-listed UK Oil & Gas Investments said the report estimated 158 million barrels per square mile could be lying below the site just north of Britain’s second-largest airport, much more than first thought.

UKOG, the main investor in the project with a 30 percent interest, said the field could produce significant daily amounts of oil if retrieving it proves commercially viable.

“The operator ...is now focussed on flow testing the Portland Sandstone and Kimmeridge Limestone sections of the well, to establish producibility and thereby seeking to quantify an overall net discovered resource,” UKOG Chief Executive Stephen Sanderson said in a statement.

The oil find is located in Britain’s resource-rich southern Weald Basin, adjacent to an area where one of Europe’s largest onshore oil fields is located at Wytch Farm. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
