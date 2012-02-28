UK 2012 oil, gas capital spend to hit record -survey

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Investment on UK oil and gas production is expected to increase by 35 percent in 2012 but output will remain roughly the same, industry body Oil & Gas UK said on Tuesday.

Capital spending is expected to reach a record high of 11.5 billion pounds ($18.2 billion) in 2012, up from the previous peak of 8.5 billion ($13.4 billion) spent to bring new reserves into production in 2011, a survey by Oil & Gas UK suggested.

But the body added the rise in UK oil and gas production will be marginal, increasing by 50,000 barrels of oil and gas equivalent per day (boepd) to 1.85 million, as declining reserves make output more difficult.

In 2011 oil and gas output fell by 18 percent to 1.8 million boepd, the biggest fall on record, and the organisation expects a “depressed” profile over the next five years.

“It would be a mistake to take the current major project activity as a sign of long-term confidence across the industry,” Malcolm Webb, Oil & Gas UK’s chief executive said in a statement.

Webb and the UK oil and gas industry have been critical of an increase in government’s supplementary tax on North Sea oil producers, which rose to 32 percent from 20 percent in 2011.

The windfall tax has fuelled fears long-term investment will drop at the worst possible moment, just as it become harder to extract dwindling oil from reserves buried deep under the sea.

Another industry concern is decommisioning costs for production platforms and pipelines once the oil and gas reserves have been pumped out.

LONG TERM DECLINE

Oil & Gas UK added oil producers were “frustrated by the structure and instability” of Britain’s tax regime and urged Chancellor George Osborne to make changes in the 2012 Budget to attract investment and boost production.

Webb said the current boom in capital investment stems from contracts signed before the supplementary tax was introduced and masks worrying long-term trends.

He added there was building evidence the UK continental shelf’s medium to long-term prospects were at risk due to the tax rise.

“2011 production saw a record drop, exploration halved and business confidence remained sluggish, despite an average oil price of $111 per barrel,” he said.

However, a report by Edinburgh-based consultants Wood Mackenzie, published in January, suggested the government’s surprise supplementary tax has not jeopardised profitability as oil prices remained high.

The Oil & Gas UK survey also showed 15 exploration wells were drilled in 2011, a 50 percent decline on 2010 when 30 new wells were bored.

The survey suggested 24 billion boe could be extracted from the UK continental shelf but Oil & Gas UK said under current plans only around 10 billion boe will be developed.