Syria's Olympic chief refused London visa -BBC

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The head of Syria’s National Olympic Committee, General Mowaffak Joumaa, has been refused a visa to travel to attend next month’s Games in London, the BBC said on Friday.

Mowaffak is regarded as a close friend of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad whose regime has been criticised by the British government and other Western nations for its crackdown on protesters.

The British Home Office (interior ministry) and foreign office declined to comment.