UK's financial ombudsman reveals decline in insurance cases
July 29, 2013 / 5:07 PM / in 4 years

UK's financial ombudsman reveals decline in insurance cases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) is starting to see a decline in the amount of complaints it receives about mis-sold loan insurance but levels remain very high, said Chief Financial Ombudsman Natalie Ceeney.

Ceeney said the FOS was receiving around 2,000 new cases each day, compared with about 3,000 a day when complaints were at their peak.

Britain’s banks have set aside more than 14 billion pounds ($21.5 billion) to compensate customers mis-sold insurance on payment protection insurance, which was designed to protect consumers against sickness or unemployment but was often sold to those who didn’t want or need it.

