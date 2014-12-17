FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Bank of England
December 17, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

UK's Osborne re-appoints Kohn and Taylor to Bank of England FPC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday that he was reappointing two members of the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee to another three-year term, and extended the term of a monetary policymaker.

Former U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Don Kohn and former Barclays chief executive Martin Taylor will serve as external members of the FPC until the end of March 2018, helping counter threats to financial stability.

Monetary Policy Committee member David Miles will serve an additional three months until Aug. 31, to avoid a vacancy falling immediately after May’s national election.

Osborne also said he would hold his final budget of this parliament on March 18, and told lawmakers that there would be no unaffordable pre-election giveaways. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

