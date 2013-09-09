FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne says will do more to ease household costs
September 9, 2013 / 10:28 AM / 4 years ago

UK's Osborne says will do more to ease household costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Monday the government planned new measures to help reduce everyday costs for households, whose living standards have fallen in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

“Of course, there are important improvements we can make to the scale of energy and water bills, the cost of housing, the fees paid for everyday financial services, the expense of rail and road travel,” Osborne said in a speech.

“These are a burden on families - and we are doing everything we can do to reduce their cost - with more to come this autumn,” he said as he hailed a recovery in Britain’s economy as a vindication of his economic policies.

The opposition Labour party, with its eye on elections in 2015, has said the fall in living standards shows Osborne has failed as finance minister, even as it recognised the recent turnaround in economic data.

