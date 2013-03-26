FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain appoints members to BoE's Financial Policy Committee
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
March 26, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

Britain appoints members to BoE's Financial Policy Committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne announced on Tuesday that Clara Furse, Richard Sharp and Martin Taylor will join the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee.

They will replace three outgoing members, Alastair Clark, Michael Cohrs and Robert Jenkins.

Donald Kohn has been reappointed to serve a further term, he said.

The Financial Policy Committee was set up as part of sweeping reforms to strengthen regulation and prevent a repeat of the financial crisis. It is chaired the Bank Governor Mervyn King.

The committee has been operating in an interim capacity but will meet on a permanent basis from next week. (Reporting by Christina Fincher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.