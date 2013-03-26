Britain appoints members to BoE's Financial Policy Committee

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne announced on Tuesday that Clara Furse, Richard Sharp and Martin Taylor will join the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee.

They will replace three outgoing members, Alastair Clark, Michael Cohrs and Robert Jenkins.

Donald Kohn has been reappointed to serve a further term, he said.

The Financial Policy Committee was set up as part of sweeping reforms to strengthen regulation and prevent a repeat of the financial crisis. It is chaired the Bank Governor Mervyn King.

The committee has been operating in an interim capacity but will meet on a permanent basis from next week. (Reporting by Christina Fincher)