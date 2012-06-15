FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

UK's Osborne wants European banking union - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Friday that the euro zone should adopt a banking union, adding that the single currency bloc needed to push ahead with political integration.

Osborne wrote in German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that the euro zone should “follow the inexorable logic of a currency union and push ahead with fiscal integration,” according to an advance copy of his article to appear on Saturday.

He said establishing a banking union was a natural step for countries sharing a common currency but added that it was not necessary for the single European market as a whole.

Osborne said Britain wanted to expand the single European market and added that the rules governing it should be determined by all members of the European Union, not just euro zone countries.

An integrated market for financial services was “100 percent in Great Britain’s national interest”, he said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Ron Askew)

