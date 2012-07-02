FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK may hold bank bosses to account for rogue staff
July 2, 2012

UK may hold bank bosses to account for rogue staff

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Monday the government would consider whether bank executives could be held to account by law for the actions of rogue employees.

“We will specifically look at that idea which we are already aware of, and of course this is something that the house (parliament) can look at through the inquiry through the next few months,” Osborne said in parliament.

Osborne announced an inquiry into an interest-rate fixing scandal in the banking sector which has rocked management at Barclays in recent days and is expected to spread to other banks.

