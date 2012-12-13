FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Osborne: RBS break-up would be very complex, think twice
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2012 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

UK's Osborne: RBS break-up would be very complex, think twice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday he would think twice before deciding to break up the Royal Bank of Scotland given the problems that would pose.

“RBS has shrunk dramatically, it has weak assets,” Osborne told a parliamentary committee on Thursday, adding that breaking up the part-nationalised bank would be “a very, very complex operation”.

“There are lots of problems with it. It sounds like a good idea, in the sense of ‘let’s just break up the banks’. When it comes to the practicalities of delivering it, I think it makes you think twice.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.