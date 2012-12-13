UK's Osborne: RBS break-up would be very complex, think twice

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday he would think twice before deciding to break up the Royal Bank of Scotland given the problems that would pose.

“RBS has shrunk dramatically, it has weak assets,” Osborne told a parliamentary committee on Thursday, adding that breaking up the part-nationalised bank would be “a very, very complex operation”.

“There are lots of problems with it. It sounds like a good idea, in the sense of ‘let’s just break up the banks’. When it comes to the practicalities of delivering it, I think it makes you think twice.”