Actor Peter O'Toole dies after long illness, aged 81 - agent
December 15, 2013 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

Actor Peter O'Toole dies after long illness, aged 81 - agent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Actor Peter O‘Toole, who shot to international fame in blockbuster movie “Lawrence of Arabia”, has died aged 81 in London after a long illness, his agent said on Sunday.

O‘Toole, who had survived a bout of stomach cancer in the 1970s, died in a London hospital on Saturday, Steve Kenis, his agent, told Reuters.

“Peter O‘Toole’s family announced today that very sadly Peter died yesterday, peacefully in hospital. He had been ill for some time,” Kenis added separately in a statement.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alison Williams

