Britain's Serco, G4S vow to fix contracting problems

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bosses of British outsourcers G4S and Serco, which are under a criminal investigation after they overcharged the government on an electronic tagging contract, said on Wednesday they were working to clean up their businesses.

The political spotlight is on the previously low profile industry after a series of botched contracts such as staffing for the London 2012 Olympics, government accusations of company fraud and concerns over a lack transparency and competition.

Both G4S and Serco, as well as bosses from Capita and Atos, were speaking at a Public Accounts Committee hearing, called after a National Audit Office report questioned whether the rise of a few major contractors was in the public interest.

“We do an awful lot of things besides the particular issues that have arisen this year which sadden me, which shock me and which I‘m deeply sorry about, but they happened and I need to make sure that they don’t happen again,” Serco Chairman Alastair Lyons said.

G4S Chief Executive Ashley Almanza, who has shaken-up the firm’s management since taking over in June, told the committee it was investing in improving controls with the business.

“Historically we have not had all the controls that we’ve needed in place, there are too many examples... where we haven’t controlled the situation adequately.” he said.

Both Serco and G4S cannot win any new work with government pending a review of Britain’s existing business with the firms.

The Serious Fraud Office is running a criminal investigation into G4S and Serco’s overcharging on a tagging contract.