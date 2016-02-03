UK lawmaker piles pressure on watchdog over HBOS accounting probe

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting watchdog came under further political pressure on Wednesday to undertake a full, independently supervised investigation into the auditing of HBOS’s accounts by KPMG before the bank collapsed in 2008.

The Financial Reporting Council said last month it would undertake an initial enquiry into how KPMG and its staff audited HBOS before it went bust at the height of the financial crisis.

That announcement followed calls for a full probe from Andrew Tyrie, chairman of parliament’s Treasury Select Committee, who on Wednesday intervened again to detail the conditions he wanted for the FRC enquiry to “command public confidence”.

“This work is long overdue. Furthermore, the process by which the FRC has reached this decision, as well as the approach it plans for its preliminary enquiries, both raise a number of concerns,” Tyrie said in a letter to the FRC and released to the media.

The FRC, which had no immediate comment, looked at aspects of KPMG’s accounts of HBOS during 2013, but found no grounds to take matters further.

In his letter, Tyrie asked why the FRC was still only looking at two elements of the HBOS audit rather than undertaking a broader review.

He said a review of the HBOS collapse by the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority published last November had benefited from independent supervision.

“What provision will be made for independent and external oversight of the FRC’s enquiries into the auditing of HBOS ?”

Tyrie asked what deadline the FRC was working to, and whether the findings will be published in full.

“The Treasury Committee will be keeping a close eye on the progress of these enquiries and the extent to which they are able to command public confidence,” Tyrie said.

The FRC is also likely to be questioned by the committee, he added.

KPMG has said that a thorough review of the HBOS audit was in the interests of the audit profession, shareholders and society as a whole.

HBOS had to be rescued in a government-engineered takeover by Lloyds Banking Group, which subsequently needed a 20 billion-pound ($29 billion) taxpayer bailout of its own. ($1 = 0.6913 pounds) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)