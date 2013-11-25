UPDATE 1-UK to cap payday lenders' interest charges

By Steve Slater and Paul Sandle

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain is to cap the cost of payday loans, stepping up its controls over the industry just a month after the regulator said imposing price controls would be “a very intrusive proposition”.

George Osborne, finance minister, on Monday said capping charges was “the next logical step” to take.

“It’s working in other countries, it helps hard working people, and in fixing the banks we need to make sure we fix all parts of the banking and financial system and payday lending is part of it,” Osborne said on BBC radio.

The level of the cap will be decided by the new regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), he said. It is expected to be included in the Banking Reform Bill, which is already going through parliament.

Further details were not immediately available from the Treasury or FCA.

Britain’s financial watchdog was criticized last month for not imposing a cap on interest rates imposed by payday lenders as part of proposals to discipline the industry, which provides short-term loans intended to tide borrowers over until payday.

The FCA at that time said a price cap had been looked at, but was concerned that imposing price limits could make it harder for people to borrow and push them into the hands of loan sharks.

“Clearly this is a very intrusive proposition and to ensure we fully understand the implications we have committed to undertake further research,” it said. That would occur from April 2014, when it started regulating the industry, it said.

The FCA instead forced payday lenders to check whether borrowers can afford their loans and limited the number of times those loans can be extended.

Wonga, one of the biggest payday lenders in Britain, has seen profits surge and charges an annual interest rate of 5,853 percent, according to its website.

Australia and some other countries have slapped a cap on payday loan interest rates.