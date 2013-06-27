FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK consumer body orders review of payday lenders
June 27, 2013 / 6:27 AM / 4 years ago

UK consumer body orders review of payday lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s consumer watchdog has asked for a review into competition among payday lenders, after finding evidence a lack of choice means firms are profiting from loans that can’t be paid back on time.

Payday lenders offer short-term loans, which are intended to be paid back when borrowers receive their wages. But critics say they charge excessively high rates of interest and take advantage of the vulnerable in a weak British economy where mainstream banks have cut back on short-term consumer lending.

“We have seen evidence of financial loss and personal distress to man people,” said Clive Maxwell, Chief Executive of the Office of Fair Trading.

