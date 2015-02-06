FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Contactless card payments treble in Britain during 2014
February 6, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

Contactless card payments treble in Britain during 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Spending using contactless payment cards more than trebled to 2.32 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) in Britain during 2014, the UK Cards Association said on Friday.

The trade body said debit and credit cards now accounted for 75.8 percent of retail sales in Britain, compared with 51.6 percent a decade ago.

“Contactless has now firmly stepped into the mainstream,” said Richard Koch, head of policy at the UK Cards Association.

“With usage soaring every month last year, we’ve seen people flocking to contactless payments as they switch away from cash,” he added. ($1 = 0.6527 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Simon Jessop)

