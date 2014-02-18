FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK car dealer Pendragon posts 14 pct rise in full-year profit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 18, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

UK car dealer Pendragon posts 14 pct rise in full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - British car dealer Pendragon said it expected another strong year in 2014 after posting full-year 2013 pre-tax profits up 14 percent to 38.9 million pounds ($65 million) on Tuesday.

Company revenue stood at 3.85 billion pounds, up 6 percent and the firm said its proposed final dividend of 0.3p per share was 300 percent higher than the interim 2012 dividend of 0.1p per share.

“We are confident that 2014 will be another year of good performance, with group performance in line with expectations for the year,” it said.

