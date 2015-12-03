FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK defined benefit pension liabilities jump 30 pct to $2.3 bln in 2015-regulator
#Financials
December 3, 2015 / 9:53 AM / 2 years ago

UK defined benefit pension liabilities jump 30 pct to $2.3 bln in 2015-regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The liabilities of defined benefit, or final salary, UK company pension schemes jumped 30 percent this year to 1.54 billion pounds($2.30 billion), Britain’s pensions regulator said on Thursday.

Prolonged low interest rates have pushed many UK company pension schemes into deficit. The deficit-ridden schemes can act as a drag on balance sheets and crimp merger activity.

The pension schemes are 84 percent funded, based on data from around 6,000 schemes on March 31, 2015, according to the Purple Book issued annually by the Pension Protection Fund and the Pensions Regulator.

The percentage of the schemes which remain open to new members has fallen to 13 percent in 2015, compared with 43 percent in 2006, they said in a statement. ($1 = 0.6703 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

