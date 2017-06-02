FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's regulator agrees deal over Hoover pension scheme
June 2, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 3 months ago

Britain's regulator agrees deal over Hoover pension scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - The Pensions Regulator, which regulates Britain's workplace pension schemes, said on Friday it had reached a deal with Hoover Ltd that is expected to see its pension scheme enter the Pension Protection Fund.

Under the deal, Hoover will pay 60 million pounds ($77.14 million) into the scheme, which has 7,500 members. The scheme will also receive ordinary shares representing a 33 percent stake in Hoover, TPR said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7778 pounds Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Maiya Keidan

