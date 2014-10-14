UK pension deficit drops to 166.5 bln pounds in September - data

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The shortfall in Britain’s private sector pension plans fell to an estimated 166.5 billion pounds ($265.6 billion) at the end of September from 170.6 billion in August, the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) said on Tuesday.

The total assets under management of 6,150 schemes tracked by the PPF index were 1.2 trillion pounds, while liabilities stood at 1.36 trillion pounds. The funding ratio stood at 87.8 percent and 4,600 schemes were in deficit, the watchdog said.

The PPF was created in 2005 to take over the assets and liabilities of UK-based defined benefit pension schemes if an employer goes bust. ($1 = 0.6269 British Pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)