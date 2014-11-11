FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK pension deficit rise to 164.9 bln pounds in Oct - data
November 11, 2014 / 12:04 PM / 3 years ago

UK pension deficit rise to 164.9 bln pounds in Oct - data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The shortfall in Britain’s private sector pension plans rose to an estimated 164.9 billion pounds ($261.6 billion) at the end of October from 144.3 billion pounds in September, the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) said on Tuesday.

The total assets under management of 6,057 schemes tracked by the PPF index were 1.2 trillion pounds, while liabilities stood at 1.4 trillion pounds. The funding ratio stood at 87.9 percent and 4,570 schemes were in deficit, the watchdog said.

The PPF was created in 2005 to take over the assets and liabilities of UK-based defined benefit pension schemes if an employer goes bust. ($1 = 0.6305 British Pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar. Editing by Clare Hutchison.)

