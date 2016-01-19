FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain to cap "excessive" pension early-exit fees
January 19, 2016 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Britain to cap "excessive" pension early-exit fees

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said on Tuesday it would introduce legislation to cap “excessive” exit fees charged to pension-holders who choose to withdraw their cash early.

“The independent FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) will be responsible for setting the level of the cap and will consult fully in due course,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Pensions reforms introduced last year have allowed over-55s more freedom over what to do with their pension pots, removing an obligation to buy an annuity, which provides a fixed income for life.

But some policyholders have faced hefty fees for accessing their cash, depending on the structure of the pension products. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

