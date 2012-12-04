FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain may change pension tax as tackles deficit - minister
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
December 4, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

Britain may change pension tax as tackles deficit - minister

Sarah Mortimer

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The British government could change the amount workers can pay tax free into their pension as it looks for ways to rein in the public deficit, the country’s pension minister said on Tuesday.

Steve Webb declined to confirm rumours, however, that finance minister George Osborne would announce changes to pension tax on Wednesday in his Autumn statement, which will outline the government’s plans for the economy.

The UK government cut the amount workers can pay tax-free into their pension from 255,000 pounds ($410,500) to 50,000 pounds in April 2011, and some press reports have suggested this will be cut back further to around 30,000 pounds.

“It’s understandable why the government would look at this space,” Webb told delegates at a meeting of the National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF).

“Constant chopping and changing isn’t helpful, but we do live in extraordinary times,” he said, referring to the massive deficit that Osborne is tasked with reducing.

Webb estimated the Department for Work and Pensions takes “something like 12 million pounds” a year from the incomes of low earning Britons and “wholly focusing on the people at the bottom of the pile rather than people at the top of the pile is difficult to keep doing”, he said.

The NAPF said on Saturday a further cut in the tax-free allowance would undermine public confidence in saving for retirement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.