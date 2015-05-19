FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Grid UK Pension Scheme to outsource fund management
May 19, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

National Grid UK Pension Scheme to outsource fund management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Trustees of the 17 billion pound ($26.4 billion) National Grid UK Pension Scheme said on Tuesday they would outsource the management of the scheme’s assets through a sale of its Aerion Fund Management arm.

As well as selling Aerion, which manages around 75 percent of the scheme’s assets, the trustees said in a statement they would create a small executive team to help manage the assets, monitor liabilities and investment risk.

The trustees of the defined benefit pension scheme, which is closed to new members, said Fenchurch would advise on the transition. ($1 = 0.6436 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)

