Britain to allow people to cash in annuities from April 2017

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry published a draft law on Thursday that would allow people from April 2017 to sell their pension annuity on a new secondary market.

The move is part of a broader reform giving people more choice in how they pay for their retirement.

The intention to create a secondary market has already been announced, and Britain’s tax authorities expect 300,000 people will choose to take up the option of selling their annuity.

Separately Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority issued a public consultation on three sets of new rules on buying annuities, buying back annuity incomes, and on acting as a market intermediary.