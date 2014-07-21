FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

UK finance ministry expects little market impact from pension reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said on Monday that it expects little lasting market impact from its major reforms to employee pension schemes, and continued strong demand for British government and corporate bonds.

“The government believes that the overall impact on the existing defined benefit asset base is likely to be limited,” the finance ministry said after consulting with industry.

“It is expected that there will still be a strong continuing demand for high quality fixed income assets, including government and corporate bonds,” it added.

Some pension schemes may need to invest some of their money in more liquid assets, it also said.

* For a detailed article on the reforms, see (Reporting by David Milliken)

