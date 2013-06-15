FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EgyptAir plane diverted after "fire" threat
June 15, 2013 / 4:26 PM / in 4 years

EgyptAir plane diverted after "fire" threat

Tom Perry

2 Min Read

CAIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - An EgyptAir jet heading to New York from Cairo was diverted and landed in Scotland on Saturday after a passenger found a note in a toilet containing a threat to set the plane on fire, the Egyptian airline told Reuters.

The pilot informed air traffic control and landed at Glasgow Prestwick Airport where the 310 passengers would disembark, Tawfik Assy, chairman of the state-owned airline, said in Cairo.

The authorities would search the plane once passengers were taken off, he added. Scottish police confirmed the incident had taken place but had no further details.

A note, written in English and reading, “This flight will be on fire,” was found next to a pencil in one of the plane’s toilets by a woman passenger, Assy said.

Once the crew were made aware, the pilot diverted: “According to the rules, we have to be on the ground as soon as possible,” Assy said.

No comment was immediately available from Prestwick airport. (Additional reporting by Steven Addison in London; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Andrew Roche)

