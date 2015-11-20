FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's police warn planned cuts will affect terror response
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 20, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's police warn planned cuts will affect terror response

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Planned budget cuts to Britain’s police force may “reduce very significantly” its ability to respond to a Paris-style attack, according to one of its most senior police officers.

In a leaked documented shown to the BBC, British Interior Minister Theresa May was warned a squeeze on police funding would affect its ability to respond to multiple attacks as seen in the French capital last week.

The BBC did not name the senior officer who produced the report.

Finance minister George Osborne’s Autumn Statement next week is expected to deliver multi-billion pound cuts to services such as policing.

A spokesman for the Home Office said it would not comment on the leaked document. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Toby Chopra)

