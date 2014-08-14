British police search home of entertainer Cliff Richard

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - British police searched the apartment of Cliff Richard, one of the country’s best known entertainers, on Thursday in relation to allegations of a historical sexual offence involving an underage boy.

They said they were searching a property in Berkshire, southwest of London, after receiving “an allegation of a sexual nature dating back to the 1980s involving a boy who was under the age of 16 at the time.”

Richard, 73, confirmed the property being searched was his and issued a statement saying the allegation was “completely false”.

“The police attended my apartment in Berkshire today without notice, except, it would appear, to the press,” he said.

“Beyond stating that today’s allegation is completely false it would not be appropriate to say anything further until the police investigation has concluded.”

Richard, who was out of the country at the time of the search, said he would co-operate fully with the police if they wished to speak to him.

Police said there had been no arrests in relation to the search. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)