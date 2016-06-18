Man charged with murder of British lawmaker says: "My name is death to traitors, freedom for britain"

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - When asked his name in a London court, the man charged with the murder of British lawmaker Jo Cox said: “My name is death to traitors, freedom for Britain”.

Thomas Mair appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of Cox, an attack that has shocked Britain and brought a temporary halt to campaigning ahead of next week’s referendum on European Union membership.

Mair has been charged with murder, causing grievous bodily harm, and possession of a firearm and another offensive weapon. (Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Heavens)