FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bank of England's Carney scraps planned speech after lawmaker killed
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Bank of England's Carney scraps planned speech after lawmaker killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will not deliver a planned, high-profile speech later on Thursday after the killing of Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox earlier in the day, the central bank said.

"In the light of the dreadful attack today on Jo Cox MP, the Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, will no longer be delivering the planned speech at Mansion House," the BoE said.

"The Governor will be attending the event and will now deliver a short speech reflecting on today's events," the central bank added.

Carney had been expected to talk about the financial technology industry. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.