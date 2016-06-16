Bank of England's Carney scraps planned speech after lawmaker killed

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will not deliver a planned, high-profile speech later on Thursday after the killing of Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox earlier in the day, the central bank said.

"In the light of the dreadful attack today on Jo Cox MP, the Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, will no longer be delivering the planned speech at Mansion House," the BoE said.

"The Governor will be attending the event and will now deliver a short speech reflecting on today's events," the central bank added.

Carney had been expected to talk about the financial technology industry. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)