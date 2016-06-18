FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Man appears in court charged with murder of British lawmaker Jo Cox
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 18, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Man appears in court charged with murder of British lawmaker Jo Cox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Thomas Mair appeared in court on Saturday charged with the murder of lawmaker Jo Cox, an attack that has shocked Britain and brought a temporary halt to campaigning ahead of next week's referendum on European Union membership.

Cox, 41-year-old member of the opposition Labour Party who supported Britain staying in the EU, was shot and stabbed to death in the street in her own electoral district in northern England on Thursday.

Mair appeared in Westminster Magistrates' Court after being charged by police with murder, causing grievous bodily harm, and possession of a firearm and another offensive weapon. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.