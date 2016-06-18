Man appears in court charged with murder of British lawmaker Jo Cox

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Thomas Mair appeared in court on Saturday charged with the murder of lawmaker Jo Cox, an attack that has shocked Britain and brought a temporary halt to campaigning ahead of next week's referendum on European Union membership.

Cox, 41-year-old member of the opposition Labour Party who supported Britain staying in the EU, was shot and stabbed to death in the street in her own electoral district in northern England on Thursday.

Mair appeared in Westminster Magistrates' Court after being charged by police with murder, causing grievous bodily harm, and possession of a firearm and another offensive weapon. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Heavens)