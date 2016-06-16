FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's EU "In" campaign says will not campaign on Friday after lawmaker killed
June 16, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Britain's EU "In" campaign says will not campaign on Friday after lawmaker killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union said it would not resume activities on Friday after lawmaker Jo Cox was shot dead in the street in her constituency on Thursday.

“This tragedy has shocked everyone in the campaign and especially those in Yorkshire who had been working with her. In light of this awful news, we have suspended our campaign for today and tomorrow,” Will Straw, Executive Director of Stronger In Europe said in a post on Facebook. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)

