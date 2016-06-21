FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British lawmaker Cox was killed because of her political views -husband
June 21, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

British lawmaker Cox was killed because of her political views -husband

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British lawmaker Jo Cox, who was shot dead in the street last week, died because of her strong political views, her husband said on Tuesday.

Cox, a supporter of Britain's European Union membership who had also campaigned for Britain to do more to help refugees, was shot and stabbed in her northern English electoral district by a man heard shouting "Britain first".

"She had very strong political views and I believe she was killed because of those views," her husband Brendan Cox told broadcasters.

He added: "She was particularly worried about the direction of, not just of in the UK but globally, ... of politics at the moment, particularly around creating division and playing on people's worst fears rather than their best instincts." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)

