British parliament to be recalled on Monday to honour slain lawmaker
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 17, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

British parliament to be recalled on Monday to honour slain lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRSTALL, England, June 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament will be recalled on Monday to allow lawmakers to pay tribute to slain legislator Jo Cox, the leader of her party Jeremy Corbyn said.

He was speaking on Friday alongside Prime Minister David Cameron near the spot in northern England where the 41-year-old Cox was shot dead on Thursday.

Parliament has not been sitting since Thursday, to allow lawmakers to campaign ahead of a referendum on EU membership on June 23. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Paul Sandle; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
