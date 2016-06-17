British parliament to be recalled on Monday to honour slain lawmaker

BIRSTALL, England, June 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament will be recalled on Monday to allow lawmakers to pay tribute to slain legislator Jo Cox, the leader of her party Jeremy Corbyn said.

He was speaking on Friday alongside Prime Minister David Cameron near the spot in northern England where the 41-year-old Cox was shot dead on Thursday.

Parliament has not been sitting since Thursday, to allow lawmakers to campaign ahead of a referendum on EU membership on June 23. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Paul Sandle; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)