June 16, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

UK police say man arrested after reports of attack on lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British police said they had arrested a 52-year-old man after an attack on Thursday which left a woman in a critical condition in Birstall, near Leeds in northern England, following media reports that a lawmaker had been attacked in the area.

"At 12.53 (1153 GMT) today, police were called to a report of an incident on Market Street, Birstall, where a woman in her 40s had suffered serious injuries and is in a critical condition," West Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

"Armed officers attended and a 52-year-old man was arrested in the area. There are no further details at present," police added.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
